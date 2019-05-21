Princess Beatrice rocks checks and velvet as she joins Kate Middleton at the Chelsea Flower Show Beatrice has the flower power...

How incredible is Princess Beatrice looking right now? The redhead royal has been wowing us with her outfits lately and on Monday afternoon, the daughter Prince Andrew didn't disappoint rocking a blooming lovely getup, which consisted of a navy blue dress, which she teamed with a check coat. She added velvet shoes and a green studded bag. Beauty wise, the 30-year-old wore her hair up in a sleek ponytail and her makeup was as natural and glowing as ever.

Beatrice looked fabulous at the show

On Saturday, the royal was widely regarded as one of the best-dressed guests at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, rocking a navy blue, lace tiered midi dress which featured sheer panelling and a revealing crossed neckline. Beatrice kept her look ultra-chic with minimal accessories and a sleek ponytail hairstyle. The dress is actually by royal favourite designer Self-Portrait, and is available online for £370; not a bad price-tag considering.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show

Later in the evening, Princess Eugenie's big sister changed into a bright green frock - by the same designer - for the wedding reception. In pictures which appeared on The Daily Mail, B's floor-skimming number had a shirt-style collar, guipure lace overlay and looked seriously romantic. The royal accessorised to perfection, teaming the frock with high heel shoes and a coordinated green studded clutch bag. The fancy design is part of the brand's Spring/Summer 2019 collection and set her back £400. It's currently available online at Harrods and we think it's going to be a big hIt at weddings this summer….

Beatrice looked stunning at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore Self-Portrait back in 2016, sparking a major sell out in the white lace maxi dress, which she wore to the A Street Cat Named Bob premiere.

Beatrice changed into THIS dress, £400, Self Portrait

Again, it had some revealing details, including an incredible leg split that looked ultra-glamorous on the red carpet.

MORE: All the stylish royal guests at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding – see Princess Beatrice, the Queen and more

The Duchess of Sussex has also chosen to wear the designer's dresses on a couple of occasions, perhaps most memorably at an Invictus Games reception before her royal wedding.

READ: Princess Beatrice just pulled off the trickiest fashion trend - and looks incredible