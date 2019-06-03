Princess Beatrice's latest designer dress is more affordable than you might think We predict a sell out…

Princess Beatrice and her family surprised royal fans on Saturday when they turned up to Horseguards Parade to support Prince Andrew behind the scenes! As ever, the York ladies looked super-chic in their outfits for the formal occasion, and Beatrice wowed in yet another designer dress – but it might just be more affordable than first expected. From New York fashion designer Michael Kors, the 'Ikat-Print Tiered Shirtdress' costs £215 online. Not a bargain, granted, but certainly more purse-friendly than some of the other high-end pieces Beatrice has stashed in her royal wardrobe, right?

Beatrice, Eugenie, mum Sarah and dad Prince Andrew

Beatrice carried her favourite Zara basket bag with her outfit, which is still available online for £39.99. With an on-trend acrylic flap and wooden handle, we're not surprised she's such a fan of the accessory, which she's teamed with the majority of her formal outfits recently. She also wore simple navy heels and a matching fascinator, since headwear was a must for the palace occasion.

The Michael Kors 'Ikat-Print Tiered Shirtdress', £215 (available here)

Little sister Eugenie also looked lovely on Saturday, clashing her colours in a sunshine yellow dress and a pretty pink Alice band. Her 'Reseray' guipure lace dress is from one of her favourite labels, Maje, and is available to buy for £315 – and fans rushed to compliment her outfit after she posted photos on her Instagram account.

"Your dress is gorgeous! Congrats to your dad!" one wrote, with another adding: "I loved your dress! You look radiant in yellow." We agree. Eugenie's pink veiled headband is by Fernanda Lewis, and worth £110 - and according to the website, you can even request a bespoke colour. Even better, the accessory is made from end-of-line fabric, helping reduce textiles going to landfill.

Eugenie and Sarah looked gorgeous, too

Mum Sarah, Duchess of York got plenty of attention from fans, too – looking lovely in a smart black blazer and a lace-overlay dress. She wore her chic Chanel ballet flats and a matching headpiece. Saturday's event was the final rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, held on 8 June – we can't wait to see what our favourite royals wear next…

