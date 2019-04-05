Zara Tindall stuns in the most gorgeous pastel coat at Aintree Racecourse The royal looked ravishing at the races

Zara Tindall looked her typically stylish self on Thursday as she headed to the Aintree Racecourse and wow - check out her dress coat! The mother-of-two decided to rock one of her favourite designers - Guinea London - wowing in a pastel blue dress coat. Known as the 'Piccadilly' , the £425 pretty design is made in the classic sky blue Herringbone pattern - one of the limited edition british tweeds the brands make. We love the contrasting black pockets and buttons and the royal decided to make the look her own by adding a glamorous fur stole. The wife of former rugby player Mike also teamed her look with a statement black fascinator which had netting and appliqué detail.

Zara looked stunning at the races

Last month, the Queen's granddaughter looked chic in Cheltenham, sporting her 'Navy Herringbone coat' - also by Guinea London - which was cut in the same flared shape and trimmed in navy blue velvet.

£425, Guinea London

Zara also looked to be wearing a simple dress underneath her glam coat, and added knee-high boots by Stuart Weitzman and a quilted Chanel handbag. Her bright blue hat by Juliette Botterill provided us with a burst of colour, and made a real statement to her overall look.

The 37-year-old was also spotted carrying her favourite black bag at the races - and it's from luxury brand Aspinal London. The £450 'Letterbox' design could be used for both work and the weekend as it's super roomy and has a fully adjustable strap which is detachable, meaning you can carry it or wear it cross-body.

After some serious delving, we realised that Zara is not the only fan of this bag - the Duchess of Cornwall has it too! The wife of Prince Charles has opted for the design in classic back and often carries it with her during a lot of her public engagements.

