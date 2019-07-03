The Duchess of Cornwall wows in TWO blue dresses on a visit to Wales with Prince Charles Two gorgeous looks for the Duchess...

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles returned to Wales for their fifteenth annual summer visit on Tuesday, and Camilla looked as stylish as ever! Wowing the crowds at the Dolau Bran Lunch Club in Dol Y Wern, the royal looked elegant in a deep blue shirt dress as she chatted with members of the local community. There was a sweet moment during the visit with the Duchess gave a 100th birthday card to Irene Walters. Camilla changed her outfit for a light blue shift dress with cute V-neck detail for the evening, as she attended a musical event hosted at her and Charles' official Welsh residence. Camilla, 71, was the epitome of chic as she watched performances, keeping warm with a pashmina, and topping off her look with some fabulous peach heels.

On both occasions, Camilla got her beauty look spot on. Her famous blonde mane was coiffed into a voluminous style and she looked fresh and glowing, sporting natural makeup. The Duchess accessorised with an elegant pearl jewellery set, with her drop earrings setting off her sophisticated summer outfit.

The royal pair's visit coincides with the fiftieth anniversary of His Royal Highness’s investiture as Prince of Wales and will be an opportunity to celebrate the range of Welsh charities, organisations and communities of which Charles has been involved with during the last five decades. During their week in Wales, Charles and Camilla will undertake over twenty engagements across the country. Wow!

It's been a busy few weeks for mother-of-two. Last week, Camilla looked fabulous as she paid a visit to the north-east of Scotland. Ending her trip at Maggie's Aberdeen at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary - the establishment offers professional support to people with cancer and their loved ones. Camilla sported an on-trend tartan skirt, teaming it with a pie crust blouse. She added a waistcoat over the top and finished the formal look with terracotta high heel shoes by Sole Bliss.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall looks FABULOUS in Fulham - and her shoes are so chic

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall wows in pink Anna Valentine dress at the Order of the Garter

The 'Cleo' in tanned leather cost £159 and are not only super stylish but comfortable too. Sole Bliss is a brand she often turns to, as they construct shoes for women that suffer from bunions and other foot problems. The 71-year-old is a fan of the whole range and we are sure she appreciates the shoes, which have a round-toe heel for wide feet and provide expert comfort with a fashionable twist.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.