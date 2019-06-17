The Duchess of Cornwall wows in pink Anna Valentine dress at the Order of the Garter Pretty in pink!

The Order of the Garter service in Windsor on Monday was quite the event with some of our favourite royal ladies coming together to celebrate. The Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible as she arrived, wowing the crowd in a chic blush pink Anna Valentine dress coat and a stunning hat by the royals favourite milliner - Philip Treacy. As always, the mother-of-two was rocking her favourite jewels - a pearl joker and glittering drop earrings. Never without her high heels, Camilla wore a pair of nude and camel two-toned shoes and carried a snakeskin clutch bag and cream leather gloves.

Camilla joined Sophie, Kate, Maxima and Letizia at the Order of the Garter

The Duchess of Cambridge also looked incredibly stylish for the event, wearing a white Catherine Walker coat and a hat by Lock & Co, while Queen Maxima took a leaf out of Camilla's book, also rocking in a blush pink dress that featured a belt and cape. Queen Letizia showed off her sartorial prowess in a silk grey and white shift dress by Cherubina and black fascinator. And let's not forget the Countess of Wessex, who brought the glamour in a Suzannah creation - a dress which consisted of a sleek, white, long-sleeve top and a 50s-style skirt made in coral silk. As usual, she rocked a pair of nude suede court shoes and a funky disc hat by Jane Taylor which had coordinating coral detail.

MORE: Best photos of Kate Middleton's reunion with Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia at Order of the Garter service

It is interesting that 71-year-old Camilla chose a pastel toned outfit for the special day. The royal often steps out in tailor-made designs by Fiona Clare for big events and HELLO! spoke with the designer, who advised us on how to pull off Camilla's trademark pastel colourway."Personally I think colour - whatever age, should be chosen to suit one's shape, style and personality," Fiona explained. "Pastel colours are stunning as long as the tone is right, champagne, dusty pink and powder blue are wonderful colours, and with some embroidery or a beautiful trim, on a perfectly cut coat or dress, you will have a classic piece you will love forever."

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall looks FABULOUS in Fulham - and her shoes are so chic