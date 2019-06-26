The Duchess of Cornwall styled her favourite checked skirt in an ingenious way The wife of Prince Charles styles up her latest look...

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall looked fabulous as she paid a visit to the north-east of Scotland. Her last port of call was Maggie's Aberdeen at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which offers professional support to people with cancer and their loved ones. The wife of Prince Charles changed out of the outfit she sported earlier that day - instead styling up a tartan skirt. She could have just teamed it with a simple white top - but no, the royal added a pie crust blouse, with a waistcoat over the top and finished the formal look with terracotta high heel shoes by Sole Bliss. The 'Cleo' in tanned leather cost £159 and are not only super stylish, but comfortable too.

Camilla looked lovely in her check skirt

Earlier that day, Camilla sported a stone-coloured Burberry trench coat and a lovely dress as she made an appearance at the HorseBack UK centre in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

Earlier that day, Camilla wore a Burberry trench coat

Founded in 2009, the charity helps military personnel with mental and physical rehabilitation through horsemanship and outdoor activities. Despite the fact that everyone else was in wellies, Camilla once again wore high heels by Sole Bliss to greet the horses at the stables and looked so glam, especially as she didn't have so much as a hair out of place - her blonde mane looked bouncy and bouffant and she highlighted her features with simple makeup.

£159.00, Sole Bliss

Speaking of high heels, the mother-of-two is rarely seen without a pair of nude high heels, and chooses designs with an on-trend block heel.

Sole Bliss are a brand she often turns to, and they construct shoes for women that suffer from bunions and other foot problems. The 71-year-old is a fan of the whole range and we are sure she appreciates the shoes, which have a round-toe heel for wide feet and provide expert comfort with a fashionable twist.

