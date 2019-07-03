Duchess Camilla just recycled a 2009 outfit - and it still looks totally fabulous She continued her engagements in Wales on Wednesday

The Duchess of Cornwall might just be one of our thriftiest royals when it comes to style! Camilla stepped out again during her royal tour of Wales on Wednesday, looking elegant as ever in her polka-dot skirt and navy blazer - though some eagle-eyed fans will know that it's an ensemble the Duchess has been rocking for over a decade. Camilla has been spotted in the exact same outfit since as early as April 2009, when she visited a Waitrose store for an official appearance. She's worn it on a number of other occasions, too - our count's at nine times, including Wednesday's outing. Now that's cost per wear, we reckon.

Camilla chose one of her favourite outfits for her day in Swansea

Since Camilla is missing the first few days of one of her favourite sporting events, Wimbledon, for the visit to Wales, her choice of outfit could in fact be her personal ode to court-side chic - she actually wore the navy and white look to watch the tournament in 2011. Whatever the reason, the classic look is just as lovely in 2019, right?

Sweetly, Camilla accessorised with her Welsh leek brooch, often chosen for her visits to the country. She kept the rest of the look simple with a string of pearls and nude heels, plus her signature coiffed hairdo.

She has worn the outfit on a number of occasions

Wednesday's appearance saw the Duchess visit Swansea's Victoria Park, sample foodie treats at Carmarthen Market and watch a performance by the Carmarthen and District Youth Opera. The evening prior, she wowed in a beautiful blue shift dress for a musical event hosted at her and Charles' official Welsh residence. Camilla, 71, looked totally chic as she watched performances, keeping warm with a pashmina.

The royal couple's visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Charles' investiture as Prince of Wales and will be an opportunity to celebrate the range of Welsh charities, organisations and communities he has been involved with in the past five decades. During their week in Wales, Charles and Camilla will undertake over 20 engagements across the country. Wow!