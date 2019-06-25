The Duchess of Cornwall shocks in heels for a trip to the stables Check out Camilla!

The Duchess of Cornwall had a very busy Tuesday as she paid a visit to two charities and a newspaper during a trip around the north-east of Scotland. Camilla looked as chic as can be, wearing a Burberry coat and a lovely dress. As always, the royal's blonde mane looked bouncy and bouffant and she highlighted her features with flawless makeup. Fabulous! The wife of Prince Charles' first port of call was a tour of the HorseBack UK centre in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire. Founded in 2009, the charity helps military personnel with mental and physical rehabilitation through horsemanship and outdoor activities. Camilla wore high heels by Sole Bliss to greet the horses at the stables and looked so glam!

The Duchess later headed to Maggie's Aberdeen - a charity she is the president of - which is based at the city's royal infirmary. Camilla opened the centre in 2013 with the Queen of Norway. And in her last engagement of the day, Camilla toured the new Aberdeen Journals' office in Marischal Square and presented an award to the winner of the company's junior journalist competition.

We last saw the mother-of-two last week as she dazzled at Ascot Racecourse. The Duchess went twice to the iconic event, and as much as we loved both her pastel toned outfits, it was the look she rocked on Wednesday that caught our eye the most. The 71-year-old decided to opt for a lightly toned dress with a matching coat in the prettiest Tiffany blue.

With a coordinating large hat and decked out in her finest jewels, the royal was indeed racecourse ready as she rode in a carriage with Her Majesty the Queen.

They say great minds think alike and the monarch too decided to go for a blue-toned number - a light ice-cream style shade made from tweed, with a matching hat that had a burst of flowers stitched around the brim.

