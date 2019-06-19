The Duchess of Cornwall looks dreamy at Ascot in Tiffany blue Classic Camilla!

The Duchess of Cornwall returned to Ascot Racecourse for the second time on Wednesday and we love her outfit even more than the pink frock she sported the day before. The 71-year-old decided to opt for a pastel dress with a matching coat in the prettiest Tiffany blue. With a coordinating large hat and decked out in her finest jewels, the wife of Prince Charles looked racecourse ready as she rode in a carriage with Her Majesty the Queen. They say great minds think alike and the monarch too decided to go for a blue-toned number - a light ice-cream style shade made from tweed, with a matching hat that had a burst of flowers stitched around the brim. The carriage procession, with the Queen at the head, always signals the start of the event each day and racegoers are always keen to see the monarch's guests riding in the coaches.

We loved Camilla's pastel-toned outfit

We are not surprised by Camilla's choice of attire - pastel toned clothes are her speciality. With her blonde hair and fresh skin-tone, the light hues really suit her colouring. Someone that knows this more than anyone is fashion designer Fiona Clare - one of the royal's favourite go-to-labels. HELLO! spoke with Fiona, who gave us some top tips on how to pull off Camilla's favourite colour scheme - pastels. "Personally I think colour - whatever age, should be chosen to suit one's shape, style and personality," she revealed. "Pastel colours are stunning as long as the tone is right, champagne, dusty pink and powder blue are wonderful colours, and with some embroidery or a beautiful trim, on a perfectly cut coat or dress, you will have a classic piece you will love forever."

Dressing the Duchess was a huge moment in the designer's career. "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown. I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

