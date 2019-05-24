Remember Duchess Meghan's sell-out engagement coat? It's gone on sale with a BIG discount Thank you, The Outnet

Of all the clothing items the Duchess of Sussex has sparked sell outs for, the most memorable was arguably her engagement look, worn to the photocall to announce her upcoming royal wedding to Prince Harry in November 2017. The soon-to-be bride knocked sales of her white LINE The Label coat into a frenzy - and not long after, the founder of the brand revealed there wouldn't be any more stock until March the following year. The 'Meghan effect' was born! The chic wrap coat is still one of the Duchess' most in-demand fashion pieces, so we were mighty excited to see it listed on The Outnet at a great discount.

WATCH Meghan and Harry announce their engagement at Kensington Palace

Aptly, the cover-up is now called the 'Meghan' coat, and comes in a range of gorgeous colours. Originally priced at £390, it's listed for £198 (49 per cent off!) on the designer outlet website - in black, pale pink, fuchsia and a forest green. We reckon Meghan would love that one herself, don’t you think?

Meghan's Line The Label coat is one of her most memorable

Meghan certainly set a precedent when she stepped out wearing the Canadian fashion brand for her first official appearance, thought to be a tribute to the country she had made her home for many years as an actress on Suits. The brand's co-founder, John Muscat, previously revealed to HELLO! that he had given Meghan the coat previously, but her appearance in it came as a total surprise. "I'm very honoured," he said. "I was very surprised. Obviously I’d known I’d given her the coat. I had no expectation that she would be wearing it for that particular engagement."

The pink version is perfect for cooler spring days

He also revealed that Meghan owns the coat in a number of colours, so no doubt we could see her wearing the style again. "She’s effortlessly chic. She always has a style to her that's very simple, very chic. I think that the wrap coat fits into her style. It's something that’s been in our collection for a number of years. She has the coat in a number of colours. It’s just casual and sophisticated," he said.

