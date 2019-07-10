The Duchess of Cornwall wows the royal box wearing Wimbledon whites Camilla looks so chic!

The Duchess of Cornwall has had such a busy week so far! Fresh from her appearance at the reception for Ebony Horse Club at Clarence House in London on Tuesday, the wife of Prince Charles took her seat in the royal box at Wimbledon and wow, how fabulous did she look? The bonde royal wore a stunning white dress that had embroidered detail at the collar and cuffs. She added Rayban sunglasses and styled her famous mane in a neatly curled style and sported a face of glowing, fresh makeup.

Camilla looked stunning in pearls and sunglasses at Wimbledon

The mother-of-two is quite the fan of tennis and visited the famous tournament last year, too. Sitting next to her sister Annabel, Camilla looked fresh in a gorgeous off-white, mink-coloured dress which was cut with a floaty hem and a V-neckline.

A fresh take on 'Wimbledon Whites', the fancy frock featured white polka dots which gave the look a contemporary finish. She carried her favourite handbag – her dove grey Fendi Peekaboo tote, and wore her to go-to high heel nude shoes by Sole Bliss which retail at £150.

Prince Charles' wife looked amazing in the royal box

Both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have been to Wimbledon this year. Kate, 37, was the first royal to head to the famous display on the second day, sporting a crisp white Suzannah dress which had contrasting black detail at the buttons and she added a very chic black statement belt, simple black pumps and pushed her long hair back with a pair of swanky sunglasses.

The Duchess of Sussex watched her good friend Serena Williams play against Kaja Juvan on Friday and we loved the new mum's outfit. Meghan kept it simple, wearing a chic linen pin-striped blazer by L'Agence and her Outland Denim 'Harriet' jeans, as well as a £35 black T-shirt which came from Lavender Hill Clothing. What a stylish bunch, right?

