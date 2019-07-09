The Duchess of Cornwall wows in a seriously funky psychedelic dress Groovy baby!

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall hosted a reception for Ebony Horse Club at Clarence House in London and certainly dressed to impress for the occasion. Leaving her favourite pastel colourway dresses at home, the wife of Prince Charles decided to opt for something a little more daring - a black and white retro print dress! With its twirly, psychedelic print, flared sleeves and keyhole neckline, it was quite the statement frock. The 71-year-old decided teamed the fancy number with her favourite nude high heels, simple earrings and wore her trademark blonde locks in a full and curled style. The royal met with young people as well as Laura Boland - a yard manager at the Brixton-based Ebony Horse club charity.

Wow! Camilla's dress had a 70s edge

It has been a busy few days for the mother-of-two. On Friday, Camilla headed to the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent and met with Captain Julian Burgess on the bridge of Saga Group's new cruise ship, The Spirit of Discovery. Deciding to go with a blue theme to match the waves, she looked incredible in her navy pencil dress, which had a lovely lacy overlay. She added her favourite Chanel pumps, a pearl necklace and topped the look off with a large white hat, which had a blue band round the brim.

The royal teamed the fancy frock with nude high heel shoes

And who can forget the stunning frock she wore to Archie Harrison's Christening on Saturday? The Duchess delighted royal watchers with her cream frock by Anna Valentine, which she topped with a striking hat, and her favourite pearl choker.

Many noticed that the royal's outfit was hugely similar to the getup she stepped out in at Prince Louis' christening in July last year. Last year's dress was designed by Fiona Clare and had the same crisp white shade and tailored cut. Well, you can't go wrong with white for a christening, can you?

