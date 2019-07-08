The Duchess of Cornwall just showed everyone how to work nautical chic perfectly Ahoy, Camilla!

The Duchess of Cornwall headed to the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent on Friday. The wife of Prince Charles - who is patron of The Silver Line charity - met with Captain Julian Burgess on the bridge of Saga Group's new cruise ship the Spirit of Discovery after its official naming ceremony in the Port of Dover. Deciding to go with a blue theme to match the waves, the mother-of-two looked incredible in her navy pencil dress, which had a lovely lacy overlay. She added her favourite Chanel pumps, a pearl necklace and topped the look off with a large white hat, which had a blue band round the brim. Top marks, Camilla!

Camilla looked nifty in nautical!

The 71-year-old's dress was designed by Fiona Clare - one of the Duchess's favourite fashion designers. HELLO! spoke with the professional who gave us some top tips on how to feel confident when like Camilla, you have to dress up for a big engagement.

The wife of Prince Charles accessorised perfectly with Chanel heels and a fancy hat

"To feel confident in an outfit, make sure you feel completely comfortable and relaxed when you are having it made, or buying it. Trust your instincts, and you will wear it well. If you are having it made, allow enough time so you can enjoy the luxury of having a bespoke outfit created for you and don’t talk to too many different people about your decision! It’s for you to work with your designer, who will ensure you will look fabulous."

And when it comes to dressing for the royal, Fiona still can't quite believe it. "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - the Duchess of Cornwall’s dresser - was a jewel in the crown! I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her; it's a wonderful feeling to seeher in a photograph looking amazing."

