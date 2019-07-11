Duchess Kate's gorgeous Mulberry bag is in the sale – and more affordable than you might think Didn't she look lovely at the polo?

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at the polo with her three children (and Meghan and baby Archie!) on Wednesday, and as ever, she looked totally gorgeous in her off-duty outfit. She even tried a very on-trend colour combination with her candy pink L.K. Bennett dress and cherry red Mulberry bag – we approve! And if you're lusting after Kate's new accessory, we've got good news – you can currently snap up a very similar style in the Mulberry sale.

Kate looked lovely at the polo on Wednesday

It looks like Kate has the croc-leather version of the 'Small Darley', which has the brand's signature postman's lock and can also be transformed into a clutch with a removable chain strap. Sadly, the exact version is no longer available, but the grain leather style is on sale, down from £595 to £446. Since some of the royals' favourite designer bags can cost upwards of £1000, we'll take it!

Mulberry 'Small Darley' in Hibiscus Red, £446 (available here)

There's even one of the Duchess of Sussex's top picks in the sale – the 'Zipped Bayswater', which Meghan owns in a gorgeous oxblood shade, baby blue and black. We wouldn't be surprised if the new mum has had a browse through the bargain offering, since there's plenty of reduced colours and styles.

Little Louis couldn't resist trying Mummy's sunnies!

Now doubt royal fans loved seeing Kate and Meghan together at the polo, not least because they attended with all their children! Both ladies looked lovely, with Meghan wearing a chic khaki shirt dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez and a pair of Stella McCartney aviator sunglasses. Meanwhile Kate teamed her floaty frock with her go-to Castaner wedges and Ray-Ban sunglasses, which little Louis couldn't help but try on himself at one point! So. Cute.

