The Duchess of Cornwall stuns in pastel blue as she joins Prince Charles in Cornwall Seaside style...

The Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible on Monday morning as she began a three-day visit to Devon and Cornwall with her husband Prince Charles. The royal dressed to impress as she arrived at Mevagissey Harbour, wearing a stunning powder blue dress by Fiona Clare. The 71-year-old looked jovial as she met with local residents and we loved her choice of accessories too - she carried a raffia tote bag and a pair of nude sandals - the perfect seaside staples! The royal wore her famous blonde locks in a windswept curly style and minimal makeup highlighted her features. Charles and Camilla learned about the village's resurgence following recent flooding and met with local community groups and businesses.

We loved Camilla's sky blue frock

We last saw the mother-of-two last week when she appeared at Wimbledon. The Duchess took her seat in the royal box at the famous tennis tournament on Tuesday, and turned heads in a stunning white dress that had embroidered detail at the collar and cuffs. She added Rayban sunglasses and styled her famous mane in a neatly curled style and sported a face of glowing, fresh makeup. She also carried the same raffia tote bag that had bold bamboo handles. We've spied this bag a lot recently - it's clearly one of Camilla's current faves.

At the start of July, Charles released a new portrait to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his investiture as the Prince of Wales. The 70-year-old shared a photo of himself and Camilla at their Welsh home in honour of Wales Week 2019. The pair looked as happy as can be as they stood outside the front door of their house, located in Llandovery near the Brecon Beacons. Charles looked smart in a navy pinstripe suit and patterned tie, while the Duchess wore her favourite cornflower blue dress that had three-quarter length sleeves and a flattering V-neckline. So swish!

