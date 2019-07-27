Princess Charlene is gorgeous in green at Red Cross Gala - see her stunning caped gown Doesn't she look incredible?

The ever-elegant Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped out at the star-studded Red Cross Gala on Friday evening, and as usual, she didn't disappoint with her stunning formal gown! For this year's event, she chose to stand out in a vivid green Marchesa Notte number, with a gorgeous caped silhouette that's certainly royally-approved - the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Queen Letizia of Spain and the Duchess of Cambridge are all fans of the look, too. Charlene also noticeably went for a beachy blonde updo - perfect for a hot summer's night!

Charlene looked beautiful in a green Marchesa Notte gown. IMAGE: © Palais Princier / SBM

The princess enlisted the help of one of her favourite hairdressers, Stephane Madinier, for the party - who memorably did her hair for her royal wedding back in 2011. Makeup artist Rubi Long was responsible for her flawless beauty look, which she kept light and natural with a peachy nude lip. As for jewels, Charlene chose to repeat her Repossi drop earrings, which feature statement pearls.

The royal couple on the dancefloor. IMAGE: © Palais Princier / SBM

This year's choice is quite the world away from the royal's 2018 look, when she arrived at the gala in a plunging Versace gown covered in glittering beading. Another modern detail to her look was a diamond ear cuff, which she teamed with a winding bangle-style bracelet as her only jewellery pieces – letting her dramatic dress do most of the talking.

Dame Shirley Bassey and Karin Viard. IMAGE: © Palais Princier / SBM

It looks like colour was the theme of 2019's gala, however, since a number of the star-studded guests arrived in bold gowns. French actress Karin Viard looked incredible in a colour-clashing purple and pink gown, while Princess Constance of Bourbon-Parme also chose a bold purple ballgown. Shirley Bassey also made a glamorous appearance in green, while John Legend was also amongst the star-studded guest list, performing on the night. Another special moment came when Albert and Charlene took to the dancefloor for a spin, as per tradition - it looks like the royal couple had the best time!

