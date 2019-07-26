Some of Duchess Meghan's most memorable outfits are going on display - and the exhibition is FREE This sounds amazing…

The Duchess of Sussex has found herself with a whole new wardrobe thanks to her role within the British royal family - but of course, she was already well known for her office-chic style as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits before that. And now, royal fans can combine their love of Meghan and one of the most binge-worthy shows of all time with a new exhibition at the Paley Centre in Los Angeles, which will showcase a number of the most memorable outfits from the series. Oooh.

Meghan's Suits outfits are going on display

The best thing? The display is free, and runs until 15 September - so be sure to put it on your list if you're heading to LA this summer. As well as Meghan's sleek outfits, visitors can also see the costumes belonging to Gabriel Macht (or Harvey Spector), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulson), Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) and plenty more.

A blurb for the exhibit reads: "Over the course of its eight seasons, UCP’s sophisticated and always stylish drama Suits has captured the hearts and imaginations of USA viewers around the world who have made it an international hit. Now, as the ninth and final season premieres, The Paley Center for Media is delighted to salute the show's epic run with a new exhibit featuring photography and iconic costumes from series costume designer Jolie Andreatta."

Jolie's super-stylish Instagram page is worth taking a look at, too - and if you scroll back to 2017, there's even a behind-the-scenes shot of Meghan posing in her Rachel attire. Many have noticed that the Duchess appears to have taken inspiration from her Suits style for her new royal role, often choosing pencil skirts, dresses and tailored coats for her official engagements. Amongst the favourite designers for her on-screen style were Ralph Lauren and Gucci, which Meghan of course still wears now.

Rocking a Rachel Zane-inspired outfit

Stylist Jolie has previously opened up about dressing Meghan for the show, telling Harper's Bazaar: "Meghan and I loved Rachel's clothes. We'd always say that, if we could, we would live in Rachel's clothes. Designing Rachel's look was like being a kid in a candy store."

