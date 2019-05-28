Princess Charlene of Monaco's latest royal gown is a total showstopper Stunning in silk!

The royals of Monaco don't disappoint when it comes to dressing for formal events – so we were mighty excited to see Princess Charlene dressed to the nines for a Grand Prix gala in the country on Sunday night! The 41 year-old looked ultra elegant in a red silk halter-neck gown, made by her go-to designer, Akris. And the royal fashion didn't stop there, either, since Princess Camilla of Bourbon also attended the party in a pretty floral ballgown – though Tatiana and Beatrice Casiraghi, who attended the daytime racing session, didn't show up at the formal gala.

Princess Charlene wore a red Akris gown. Image: PA

It's most likely that Charlene's bold red dress was a tribute to the late F1 legend Niki Lauda, who died earlier in May. The weekend's race featured a number of nods to the driving star, who was known for his signature red cap. The gown is thought to have been a custom made in crimson for the event, from a dress that was shown in the designer's Pre-Fall 2019 collection.

This young royal just took some adorable fashion inspiration from Princess Charlotte

Loading the player...

The royal has worked with Akris for many years, and also chose a colour-block outfit by the label for her daytime visit to the race track. Speaking to InStyle in 2012, the Swiss designer revealed that Charlene is his ultimate muse. "When I design a collection I always think of her," he said. "It’s wonderful. When I design clothes I truly develop something that is appropriate for her and appropriate for the occasion she needs something for."

If you're wanting to pinch Charlene's style, don't worry, we've found just the thing! This red halterneck dress from Liquorish at ASOS is the perfect date night dress - and it's reasonably priced.

SHOP THE DRESS: Red lace halterneck dress, £38, ASOS

The dress is priced at at £38 in the brand's summer sale. You'd be crazy to miss it.

The stylish Casiraghis! At the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday

The beautiful Beatrice Casiraghi - née Borromeo - also stole our hearts (literally!) with her style at the Grand Prix, looking lovely in a Christian Dior polka-dot midi dress and a pair of heart-shaped LouLou sunglasses by Saint Laurent (Sister-in-law Tatiana also looked ultra chic at the event, matching Beatrice in the cutesy shades. Since we also saw our own Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York at the recent Bahrain Grand Prix, we wonder which other royals we'll see on the circuit this season!

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice & Sarah Ferguson all love THIS swimwear brand