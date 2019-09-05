Queen Letizia recycles stunning Carolina Herrera skirt at disability forum in Madrid It's not just the Duchess of Cambridge who likes to recycle her clothes…

Queen Letizia of Spain is wasting no time getting back to her royal duties following a long summer off with her family. The 46-year-old looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out in Madrid on Thursday morning to attend a forum to discuss treatment of disability in the media. And if you thought the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex were the best at re-wearing their favourite pieces of clothing, Queen Letizia is giving them a run for their money.

The royal recycled a stunning look for Thursday's forum – which she attended without her husband King Felipe VI of Spain – wearing a Carolina Herrera pastel blue knee-length skirt with box pleats and emblazoned with floral print. This isn't the first time Queen Letizia has chosen to wear the beautiful flower fil coupe party skirt from the designers Pre-Fall 2015 collection, she was also spotted in it in 2015 and 2017 in Paris and London respectively. She paired the skirt with a royal blue silk blouse with rolled sleeves and a matching blue belt – which she also wore in Paris four years ago – and a matching pair of suede slingback pointed stilettos. She accessorised with a blue leather clutch bag and a pair of dangling earrings decorated with blue and yellow gemstones.

This must be one of Queen Letizia's favourite skirts

READ NEXT: Crown Princesses Mary and Victoria twin in majorly stylish headbands

On Tuesday, Queen Letizia returned to work with her husband to welcome representatives of the Spanish National Committee of People with Disabilities (CERMI) to Zarzuela Palace. She looked equally as chic in a beautiful navy dress and her trusty matching suede pointed heels.

Queen Letizia looked stunning as she returned to royal duties this week

READ MORE: This is the one skirt three royal ladies are OBSESSED with

Letizia's dress was by the French fashion brand, Maje, and featured a deep-V neckline. Known as the 'Scarf' dress, it featured studs scattered all over. Keeping things ultra-streamlined, she opted for absolutely no accessories. Wearing her hair down in a gorgeous bouncy blowdry, her skin looked glowy from a sun-kissed summer. She opted for her signature brown smokey eyes and rose gloss lips, finishing with her always-perfectly groomed brows.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.