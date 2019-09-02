Crown Princesses Mary and Victoria twin in majorly stylish headbands The royals sure know how to rock a headband...

On Saturday, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked impeccably stylish as they lit candles during the confirmation ceremony of Princess Ingrid Alexandra at the Palace Chapel in Oslo, Norway. The brunette beauties wore a pair of delightful dresses we wish we had hanging up in our wardrobes. Victoria led the way in a stunning lilac wrap dress by Jennifer Blom, which came with bombastic sheer sleeves that were gathered at the cuffs. We loved her headpiece - made in the same soft pastel tone, it was designed with lots of flowers all stitched together to look like a bouquet. Fancy! Meanwhile, Crown Princess Mary decided to opt for Zimmermann dress emblazoned with intricate embroidered detail. The dress had contrasting pink detail and was a true frothy delight. Mary decided to opt for a headband too - hers was made in a deep purple colour and was fastened with a large rose motif at the side. We loved how she matched it to her Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, made in the same violet tone - and added a pair of amethyst earrings by Cenius & Back.

We loved Victoria's floral headband

It appears that the royals have embraced one of 2019's biggest accessory trends - the headband. Not only are they perfect for bad hair days, they also make a statement and are perfect for a special occasion as they photograph very well.

Mary matched her headband with her clutch bag

The Duchess of Cambridge leads the pack - she has worn headbands so many times since 2018 that we have lost count!

Get the look! £64, Alice & Blair

One of our favourites has to be the white design she wore during the christening of little Prince Louis in July 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves a headband - she wore this Jane Taylor design to Prince Louis's christening

Kate wore a bespoke creation by Jane Taylor, known as the Cassandra cream headband, which featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top – giving her the perfect crowning glory.

Then, a few months later at her good friend Sophie Carter's nuptials, she teamed her blue Catherine Walker Coat dress with a floral headband style crown - rather like the one Crown Princess Mary wore at the weekend.

