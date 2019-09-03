Queen Letizia returns to work in stunning navy wrap dress in Madrid Doesn't she look amazing?

After a long summer with her family, Queen Letizia of Spain has returned to royal duties. Stepping out at the Zarzeula Palace in Madrid alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, the 46-year-old looked the epitome of chic in a beautiful navy dress and matching suede slingback pointed heels. Now, that's what you call a back to work uniform. There’s no denying that Queen Letizia is one of the best dressed royals around and it feels like every time she steps out she only proves this more.

Letizia's dress was by the french fashion brand, Maje, and featured a deep-V neckline. Known as the 'Scarf' dress, it featured studs scattered all over. Keeping things ultra streamlined, she opted for absolutely no accessories, and instead, she simply let her beauty look shine. Wearing her hair down in a gorgeous bouncy blowdry, her skin looked glowy from a sun kissed summer. She opted for her signature brown smokey eyes and rose gloss lips, finishing with her always-perfectly groomed brows.

SHOP: Polka-Dot Print Ruffle Wrap Dress, £21.99, Shein

For those wanting to emulate the Queen’s winning look, unfortunately the original £315 dress is out of stock having gone into sale but the good news is, we’ve found another similar style for an absolute steal. Shein’s gorgeous polka dot print ruffle dress will give the exact same elegant look and won’t break the bank at just £21.99. Be warned though, we have a feeling it will sell out quick so if you like it, don’t wait for anything.

It would appear that Letizia was inspired by Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada, who wore the dress back in March when Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana hosted the Spanish royals in Argentina. It's good to know that even royals copy other royals from time to time.

