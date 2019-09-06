Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden channels Elle Woods in stunning pink suit Legally… brunette?

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked like she'd just stepped off the set of Legally Blonde during a visit to the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm on Friday. The royal looked sensational in a bold pink power suit that Elle Woods herself would be proud to wear. The 42-year-old was dressed head-to-toe in the pastel pink hue, teaming a blazer with a pair of matching tailored cigarette style trousers which fell just above her ankles. To add some sass to her look, the Crown Princess wore a gorgeous ruffled pink blouse that she tucked into her trousers to add some clever definition to her waist.

The pink didn't stop there as she also gave herself a little lift with some baby pink suede court heels and a matching clutch. Crown Princess Victoria added a touch more glam with her accessories, opting for a pair of statement gold and silver drop earrings and a matching ring. Her hair was pulled neatly back into a low bun and her makeup was kept simple and minimal, with just some mascara, blush and a nude pink lip.

We love the head-to-toe pink

Earlier this week, Crown Princess Victoria was joined by Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at the confirmation ceremony of Princess Ingrid Alexandra at the Palace Chapel in Oslo, Norway. The pair looked impeccably stylish, with Victoria leading the way in a stunning lilac wrap dress by Jennifer Blom, which came with bombastic sheer sleeves that were gathered at the cuffs. We loved her headpiece - made in the same soft pastel tone, it was designed with lots of flowers all stitched together to look like a bouquet. Fancy!

Power dressing at its finest

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Mary decided to opt for a Zimmermann dress emblazoned with intricate embroidered detail. The dress had contrasting pink detail and was a true frothy delight. Mary decided to opt for a headband too - hers was made in a deep purple colour and was fastened with a large rose motif at the side. We loved how she matched it to her Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, made in the same violet tone - and added a pair of amethyst earrings by Cenius & Back.

