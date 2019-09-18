Queen Letizia just brought back this 80s power look – and we're so trying it Chunky belts are back

Go Queen Letizia! The Spanish royal stepped out in one of the key looks from the 80s on Tuesday – high-waisted trousers and a chunky belt. Her seriously chic monochrome outfit has transported us right back to those Dynasty days, when Alexis and Crystal would strut about in similar attire (showing one's age here). Letizia attended the opening of the 2019/2020 scholarship course at a school in Spain, and totally nailed it fashion-wise. I'm going to call the look retro prep. The royal teamed a pretty white blouse with those high black trousers and matching white belt. We're expecting a few copycat looks in coming weeks.

According to fans on Twitter, Letizia's trousers are by Uterqüe which we found on the store's UK website for £99. Yes, a little pricy but not bad for an exact replica of the royal's outfit. Letizia's chic black heels are thought to be by one of her favourite labels, Carolina Herrera, while her pretty silver earrings are likely by Gold & Roses.

MORE: I transformed Meghan Markle’s £19.50 Marks & Spencer dress into 3 very different looks

Letizia wore a little more makeup than she usually does for daytime events, accentuating her eyes with a sweep of black liner to the lower lashes and adding a touch of coral lipstick.

The former journalist styled her brunette locks in a chic pony, secured by a loop of her own hair. We adore this look but it's notoriously tricky to pull off.

MORE: See how Princess Mary reworked her pre-wedding evening gown

SHOP: Trousers with contrast belt, £99, Uterqüe

The royal was also out the previous day at an audience of the national basketball team in Madrid, looking equally stunning in a scarlet zip-front dress by Carolina Herrera and matching heels. On this occasion, Letizia wore her hair down in a casual style and accessorised with some drop diamond earrings.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.