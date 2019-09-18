See how Princess Mary reworked her pre-wedding evening gown Love a bit of royal recycling!

We're all for wardrobe recycling here at HELLO!, so we were super happy to see Crown Princess Mary of Denmark get in on the act. Yes, the stunning royal attended a dinner at the Swedish ambassador's residence on Tuesday evening in a gown we've seen her wear once before for the pre-wedding dinner of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel back in 2010. Posing for photographers beside Crown Prince Frederick, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Mary looked so chic in a three-quarter length blush, tulle dress and white tux blazer. On closer look, we realised Victoria has actually modified the length of her gorgeous tulle gown, giving it a new lease of life.

Princess Mary (second from right) in her re-worked Ralph Lauren dress

How sweet that Mary wore the same dress for another dinner with the Swedish royals – such a thoughtful tribute. The gown in question was an exquisite strapless Ralph Lauren number, featuring a floral overlay to below the hips. It was originally full-length but she appears to have re-worked it to a shorter length for the Copenhagen dinner. The Princess also carried the same clutch bag and wore the same necklace at both events.

MORE: I transformed Meghan Markle’s £19.50 Marks & Spencer dress into 3 very different looks

Mary in the original gown

And Princess Mary wasn't the only one grabbing the fashion limelight – Princess Victoria blush dress with gorgeous gold adornment is pretty amazing too. Love how the ladies coordinate perfectly with each other; they must have planned this on their MaryVicFash WhatsApp group, surely?

MORE: Royal style watch: the top outfits of the week from Duchess Kate to Queen Letizia

Both ladies also went for a chic blush stiletto shoe and wore their hair tied back in elegant up-dos, accessorising with statement earrings. Even Princes Daniel and Frederick matched outfits with their dapper black suits, white shirts and black skinny ties. What a stylish foursome!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.