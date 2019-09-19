Queen Letizia channels Duchess Meghan in a gorgeous tux dress – see photo It's like a royal catwalk

That's it, Queen Letizia has officially travelled back to the 80s – and we're loving it. On Wednesday, the Spanish royal wowed us in some super chic high-waisted trousers with chunky retro belt, and now she's stepped out in THE funkiest white tuxedo dress a la Duchess Meghan. I mean, Letizia, you are officially our style Queen. Letizia was attending the opening of the opera season at Madrid's Royal Theatre with her husband King Felipe and certainly dressed to impressed. The mum-of-two's sassy dress is by Spanish designer Lola Li from their Spring/Summer collection and she teamed the outfit with some elegant black Manolo Blahnik heels.

Letizia's tux dress is the 'Carli' style from Lola Li, which comes in two different colours, white and pink. Sadly for us, the frock is no longer available to buy, however, the website does have similar styles on sale. The royal's dress is a wrapover-style in satin fabric, with tux lapels and gold buttons. According to fan website regalfille.com, Letizia wore her De Grisogono diamond pavé earrings and twin Cartier bracelets from Joyas De Pasar.

We're loving Letizia's beauty look too. The royal went for some deep copper eyeshadow and a matching shade for her lipstick, plus a bold touch of mascara and a sweep of bronzer on her cheeks. She wore her hair in a relaxed low-slung chignon with wisps of hair gently framing her face.

The previous day, the Spanish Queen looked fabulous in a sophisticated monochrome ensemble by the label Uterqüe, currently selling on the store's website for £99. Letizia teamed her trouser and blouse combo with some black heels by Carolina Herrera and earrings by Gold & Roses.

