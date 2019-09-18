Princess Eugenie's shirt dress and statement belt is the talk of Instagram The daughter of Prince Andrew looks incredible...

Princess Eugenie sent Instagram into a meltdown on Tuesday morning when she shared a picture of her at a charity event. The royal dressed to impress, wowing fans in an elegant navy blue shirt dress fastened with a funky statement belt, which had a bejewelled moon motif at the centre. The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew wrote: "I loved being with @jamesblunt and @sofiabluntly yesterday in support of @bluemarinefoundation to send off 75 conservationists on their cycle ride from London to Monaco.Thank you to the riders who have worked so hard to raise vital funds and awareness to protect our oceans," she wrote. Fans applauded her extensive charity work - and great outfit. One follower wrote: "You look so elegant." Another added: "Your dress is so perfect."

Princess Eugenie looked incredible in her shirt dress

The royal - who will soon be celebrating her first wedding anniversary - has been a very busy lady of late. She has just returned from New York, where she enjoyed Fashion Week. During her whistle-stop trip, she headed to good friend Misha Nonoo's pop up store in Soho. We loved her sleek outfit - Princess Beatrice's little sister wore a black tailored suit, which she paired with black strappy sandals and a red and black floral top. With her hair tied back and fresh makeup, the royal looked in great spirits as she was pictured at the store.

Speaking of Misha, the designer has teamed up with the Duchess of Sussex to create a capsule collection of women’s workwear, which hit stores last week. Misha designed the perfect white short (something Meghan is often spotted in) and every item sold benefited Smart Works, one of the royal's patronages, which helps support women who are trying to find employment.

Meghan wrote in British Vogue: "When you walk into a Smart Works space, you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes." So Meghan reached out to Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and Misha, and asked if they would be willing to help her design clothing that had “more classic options for a workwear wardrobe."

