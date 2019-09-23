The Queen's fashion designer is releasing a tell-all book from behind the royal wardrobe The Queen's right-hand woman reveals all Her Majesty's style secrets

There's no denying that The Queen is a fashion icon in her own right. What other woman can you think of who, at 93-years-old, can pull off bright neon accessories and skirt suits in every colour of the rainbow? We could all learn a thing or two from the brains behind her celebrated style. Well, now we actually can, as the woman behind Her Majesty's wardrobe, Angela Kelly, is releasing a book sharing an insight into not only their unique friendship but also delving into all the style secrets of dressing one of the most stylish royals in history - form a queue ladies and gentleman.

The book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe will be published by Harper Collins worldwide on 29 October 2019 and will delve into the 25 years that Angela has worked closely alongside The Queen curating her wardrobe.

The Queen on the FROW with Anna Wintour and Angela Kelly

Due to their close bond, The Queen has given Angela her blessing to write about their unique relationship and their fashion journey together. Angelia is the first person in history to hold the title of Personal Advisor and Curator (The Queen’s Jewellery, Insignias and Wardrobe) and In-house Designer and also the first serving member of the Royal Household to have been given this permission, therefore, we are expecting a lot of inside stories, secrets and style tips.

Her book will reveal secrets from behind the wardrobe that has never been divulged before, from preparing for a formal occasion to spending quality time together. It will also be full of never-seen-before photographs from Angela's personal collection providing insights into what it's like to work, serve and support The Queen of England.

Samantha Cohen CVO, Assistant Private Secretary to The Queen has said: "This book documents the unique working relationship between Her Majesty The Queen and the woman who has been her Personal Advisor and Senior Dresser for more than two decades: Angela Kelly. It gives a rare glimpse into the demands of the job of supporting the Monarch, and we gain a privileged insight into a successful working relationship"

Angela Kelly after she was presented with the Royal Victorian Order medal by The Queen

Katya Shipster, HarperNonFiction Editorial Director has commented: "‘The work undertaken by Angela and her team is to ensure that anyone in the same room as The Queen will be awestruck… The book and its many gorgeous photographs shed light on all of this, as well as the history of Angela’s role, but more importantly and interestingly on the extraordinary working relationship between Her Majesty and one of her most trusted employees."

We can't wait to delve into the world behind the wardrobe of The Queen and pick up some fashion tips along the way - October can't come quick enough!

