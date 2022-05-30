The secret items the Queen carries in her Trooping the Colour carriage you didn't notice Her Majesty is always prepared…

The Queen is preparing to celebrate her annual birthday parade Trooping the Colour on Thursday, which will see more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together to mark Her Majesty's official birthday. And while the weather in London is forecast to be bright sunshine, the monarch is always prepared in case of a British downpour.

Back in 2019, as the Queen waved to the crowds from her carriage during the procession, fans got a sneak peek of the essential accessories she carries with her for such events!

During the coverage, the cameras panned above Her Majesty as she made her way to Horse Guard's Parade, revealing that she also had a large handbag in the cart with her, and an umbrella – just in case! She also kept warm with a blanket over her legs, as did other royals during the parade, including the Duchess of Cornwall.

It seems that the Queen's accessory of choice wasn't her trusty Launer handbag, like usual, and actually looks more like a large holdall bag – we wonder what she had inside? Her Fulton umbrella was clear to see with its signature transparent design, however – Her Majesty is known to match her umbrellas to her outfits on rainy days! Since the sun came out for the crowds that year, she didn't need to worry about taking cover in the end.

Viewers got a peek inside the Queen's carriage in 2019

This isn't the first time the monarch has shown royal watchers a glimpse at how she likes to travel – adorable snaps of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen emerged in March 2019, which sweetly showed them sharing a blanket in the car as they arrived at their engagement at King's College London. We're not surprised Her Majesty likes to come prepared for anything!

On the balcony with the royal family

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years. The parade traditionally moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages. Once the Queen arrives at Horse Guard's Parade, she is greeted by a royal salute and carries out an inspection of the troops, before returning to the palace balcony to watch the flypast.

