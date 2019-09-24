Meghan Markle rewears her Martin Grant striped maxi dress at Youth Reception during Royal Tour It's another repeat for the Duchess...

After a super busy day, the Duchess of Sussex rewore one of her favourite dresses to attend a Youth Reception at the High Commissioner's residence on Tuesday afternoon. The wife of Prince Harry opted for her favourite flowy sleeveless maxi dress by Martin Grant - the same dress we saw her wear during the last royal tour. While last time, she teamed her maxi with sand-appropriate espadrilles and Karen Walker earrings, this year she kept the footwear the same but opted for different jewels. Beauty wise, the mother-of-one kept her hair down, and her skin looked as radiant as ever. At the event, Meghan and Prince Harry met a cross-section of inspiring opinion-formers and young future leaders that underline the diverse nature of the UK's modern partnership with South Africa.

Meghan looked stunning in her trusty Martin Grant dress

Here's Meghan back in October when she wore the Martin Grant dress on the beach during her first royal tour...

Earlier that afternoon, Meghan and Harry were pictured entering Auwal Mosque - the oldest mosque in South Africa. Former Suits star Meghan stepped out in a slinky khaki dress by Staud, a cream headscarf and a pair of nude flats by Sam Edelman. The raven-haired beauty looked as radiant as ever as she entered the place of worship, with her famous locks teased into a loose, lightly flicked-out style.

At the beginning of the day, first-time parents Harry and Meghan went to Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town. Dressed to impress, Meghan, decided to go casual, wearing a Madewell denim jacket. It was quite a daring choice - we've never seen a royal lady wear one on an official engagement before! Styling up to perfection, she teamed the denim jacket with a pair of skinny black jeans by Mother and one of her fashion essentials - a crisp white shirt. Flats were part of the look, as well as a tote bag from Madewell, and a pair of sunglasses.

The question is, what will she wear tomorrow? With an action-packed schedule, we have no doubt there will be numerous outfit changes. Exciting!

