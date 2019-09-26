Marks & Spencer is selling the BEST dupe of Princess Beatrice's engagement dress The daughter of Prince Andrew looks blooming lovely in her Zimmermann dress...

Princess Beatrice is engaged! The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York looked incredible in a series of pictures that appeared on her sister Princess Eugenie's Instagram account. In the snap, the redhead cuddled up to her new fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing the perfect floral dress that didn't distract from her sparkly engagement ring which was designed by Edoardo in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane. The 31-year-old stylish royal is known for her love of fashion and often wears FROW-worthy dresses from the likes of The Vampire's Wife, and is partial to a Gucci accessory. With Beatrice's latest look - her stunning engagement dress - she chose the stunning Allia dress by Zimmermann. With its rose print design and long voluminous sleeves with gathered cuffs, it definitely screamed romance. Priced at £595, it's an investment purchase but it'll be one to treasure forever.

Princess Beatrice choose a Zimmermann dress for her engagement pictures

Fancy looking blooming lovely like the just-engaged royal? We've found an amazing lookalike, from one of our favourite brands, Marks & Spencer. This Floral-Waisted Midi dress from the Per Una line has the same shape and boasted the same floral print, for just £65. Bargain!

We're not surprised the royal opted for a floral print - after all, blooms never go out of style and these photos need to last the test of time. We loved how the royal kept her signature hairstyle for the special snap - rocking silky straight loose tresses and minimal makeup.

Accessorising to perfection, (although, that stunning ring is more than enough, right?) Beatrice added a gold Cartier bangle known as the 'Juste Un Clou Bracelet' which is worth £2,730, this is believed to have an 'E' engraved on it, and was a gift from her beloved.

