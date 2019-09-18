Princess Beatrice wows New York wearing a stunning dress by The Vampire's Wife The daughter of Prince Andrew looks super chic right now…

Princess Beatrice is currently in New York City and on Tuesday evening she attended a Woman for leadership conference. We loved her outfit - the royal decided to go for a running floral ruffle dress, which was by one of her favourite labels - The Vampire's Wife. The Liberty floral-print silk number had voluminous puffed sleeves trimmed with ruffles and a lovely tiered hem. Priced at £915 at Matches, the dress is currently selling fast, so don't delay if you want to treat yourself. Beatrice teamed the frock with black T-bar shoes and wore her famous red hair loose. Natural makeup highlighted her features and her skin looked glowing as she took to the stage to make a speech.

Beatrice looked amazing in the designer frock

Keeping in with the royal theme of recycling clothes, 31-year-old Beatrice accompanied her sister Princess Eugenie in May for the annual Buckingham Palace garden party, wearing the same ruffle frock.

Beatrice wore the same dress at the Queen's garden party in May

Little sister Eugenie looked equally chic in a nude Sandro dress with a pretty pleated skirt. Both Princesses opted for headwear, of course, with chic Alice bands – a favourite amongst royal women for formal occasions.

Last month, Beatrice headed to Ellie Goulding's wedding and pulled out all the stops as per usual, rocking a stunning green metallic dress from The Vampire's Wife once again. The green silk-blend lamé number positively shimmered in light and featured defined padded shoulders, a slender waist and tiered cuffs.

The royal accessorised with a black Justine Bradley-Hill 'Athena' headband, a green Sienna Jones bag, a Cartier 'Juste un Clou' bracelet and a Stella & Dot Chantilly lace cuff. She completed the look with black dressy shoes from Reiss. Beatrice was accompanied by her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her sister, Jack Brooksbank and her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

