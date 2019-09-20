The Countess of Wessex's pleated skirt & T-shirt is the best fashion duo ever The wife of Prince Edward's working wardrobe is on point...

The Countess of Wessex is currently on a royal visit to Kenya and we have been loving the wife of Prince Edward's oversees wardrobe. The mother-of-two loves feminine pieces and on Friday morning was pictured meeting members of the British Army and civilians who form part of the British Peace Support Training Team, wearing a simple white T-shirt, which she tucked into the waistband of her pink floral pleated skirt. What a fashion classic, right? She added her favourite Penelope Chilvers espadrilles and wore her blonde hair slicked back in a simple ponytail. During the visit, the Countess listened to survivors of gender based violence, who are sharing their experiences in the hope of helping other survivors.

GET THE LOOK! £3.99, H&M

On Thursday, Sophie arrived in Kenya, and headed to the Commonwealth Women's Affairs Ministers Meeting where she gave an incredible speech. The royal opted stunning white dress that was emblazoned with flowers by Erdem and she kept the rest of her outfit simple, adding a pair of nude high heels and pearl drop earrings.

HRH meets with members of @BritishArmy and civilians who form part of the British Peace Support Training Team in Africa @BPST_A and deliver Women, Peace and Security/Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict training to deploying units in neighbouring countries. pic.twitter.com/cOHi8l5vXJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2019

Beauty wise, the blonde wore her trademark hair up in a chic chignon and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features. After her speech, the mother-of-two headed to the RefuSHE Girls Empowerment Program where she met with refugee girls from Rwanda, and she added a funky green scarf.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex recycles a seriously eye-catching stripe skirt by Gabriela Hearst

Speaking of Erdem, the label is one of Sophie's favourites. In 2018, the royal visited Latvia with Prince Edward, wearing a striking dress-coat, which featured a dazzling botanical print in purple, fuchsia and green, wide lapels, a flared hem and a classic fit and flare cut by the English label. Sticking to the royal fashion rule of recycling outfits, she first stepped out in the design on Christmas Day the year before, when she headed to church with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Royal fans loved the look and many remarked that she was the best-dressed royal that day.

READ: The Countess of Wessex's most stylish summer dresses

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.