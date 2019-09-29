Duchess Meghan wears elegant J.Crew skirt for heartfelt meeting in Cape Town The royal wore a stunning monochrome outfit

The Duchess of Sussex met with women leaders in the South African city of Cape Town on Saturday, dressed in a chic striped midi skirt and black sleeveless top. The royal attended a private breakfast meeting to discuss the issue of the epidemic of gender-based violence in the nation, urging young activists to continue their work for the sake of future generations. Meghan has wowed us with so many stunning looks during her and Prince Harry's tour of South Africa so far, and this occasion was no different. The new mother was the height of sophistication in her monochrome skirt and coordinating top.

Meghan's skirt is by popular label J.Crew and retails for £145 on netaporter.com. The knitted piece features contrasting stripes to create the illusion of playful pleats with an elasticated waistband and an A-line shape that flares out at the midi hem. And, good news HELLO! readers, as the exact skirt is currently still available to buy in all sizes from XXS to XL.

SHOP: Striped knitted midi skirt, £145, J.Crew

The Duchess' beauty look was also spot-on for the event. She styled her long, brunette locks in a pretty wavy, down style parted in the middle and kept her makeup fresh but simple with a touch of mascara and liner, a sweep of blush and a pale pink lip.

Addressing the group, Meghan said she had been moved by the struggle of women and girls facing violence in South Africa. She told them: "I have been so moved by what I have heard. The leadership and strength shown by these women is remarkable, and at a time when the issue of gender and gender-based violence is at the forefront of people’s minds, I hope their voices will resonate and not only give comfort but also create change."

The Duchess added: "This is not just a South African issue, this is a global problem that can only find solution with the attention and work of everyone, regardless of gender, status, politics, race or nationality."

