Meghan Markle wears black Everlane jumpsuits as she meets powerful females on the royal tour The royal looked impeccable as she met female role models

The Duchess of Sussex moved on to her second engagement of the day on Wednesday afternoon, and wow, what an outfit! The 38-year-old headed to Work In Progress at the Woodstock Exchange, where she met female entrepreneurs working in technology. Meghan wore a sleek black jumpsuit by Everlane and gold earrings by GAS Bijoux as she learned about the benefits of networking between aspiring female entrepreneurs and successful female role models.

Meghan looked incredible in her tailored jumpsuit

Earlier that morning, Meghan and Prince Harry met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs.Tutu at their Legacy Foundation. Meghan, 38, stepped out in a sheer Club Monaco patterned dress - which is available online now, priced at £368.52. Keeping it classic, she added navy blue high heels and wore her trademark raven mane in a slicked-back bun.

But it was her baby son Archie Harrison who really stole the show. His royal cuteness made his public debut, smiling away at the cameras, in a pair of baby blue pinstripe dungarees that came from high street store H&M, priced at just £12.99. The four-month-old looked happy and content in his mother's arms as she carried him on his first official outing, documented on Sussex Royal's Instagram stories.

Meghan will then head to mothers2mothers, which trains and employs women living with HIV. She's expected to bring some of Archie’s hand-me-downs with her - and we can't wait to see them! Tuesday saw the couple visiting a surf mentors group Waves for Change in Monwabisi Beach, followed by a tour of South Africa’s oldest mosque Auwal and then joining in with the celebrations in Bo Kaap to mark Heritage Day. Meghan wore a variety of fab items, including a Madewell denim jacket, a STAUD khaki dress, nude flats by Sam Edelman and a flowy sleeveless maxi dress by Martin Grant.

