Princess Eugenie steps out in her favourite Whistles mini-dress – and it's on sale for £59! A right royal bargain

Princess Eugenie was spotted out in London on Saturday looking super fashionable in one of her favourite dresses – a black lace mini-dress by high street fave Whistles. She first wore it back in March when she visited Windsor Castle's wedding dress exhibition and now she's donned the cool frock once again. Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, was photographed walking along a street in London while talking on her phone. Along with her pretty lace dress, the royal wore the boot-of-the-moment, the Chloe Susanna boots, which retail at £850 and have been seen on Miranda Kerr and Lily Aldridge.

You'd think that Eugenie's dress would be unavailable six months on from her first outing in it, but, unbelievably, we've found it on Whistles' website IN THE SALE. We know, it's amazing. The Animal Devore Pleated Dress was priced at £169 but it's been reduced to just £59, which we think is a pretty great bargain for a royal copy.

SHOP: Black lace dress, £59, Whistles

Unfortunately sizes eight to 12 are currently out of stock but sizes four, six, 14 and 16 are still available so get them while you still can. We love the flattering silhouette of the fit-and-flare frock, combined with the sassy animal print, lace sleeves and fitted waist. It's one of those dresses you can wear anywhere and look stylish.

SHOP: Chloe Susanna boot, £850, net-a-porter.com

If you've got £850 lying around (we wish), you can also bag yourselves some Chloe Susanna ankle boots like Eugenie. They funky footwear is available on net-a-porter.com, with popular sizes four to eight still in stock and lower stock levels on other sizes. The must-have boots are made in Italy from supple leather and decorated with polished silver studs and three buckled straps, with a Cuban heel.

Eugenie in the Whistles dress back in March 2019

It's been a week of celebration for Eugenie, as she shared in the joy of her sister Princess Beatrice's engagement announcement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. We're sure the sisters are in full-on wedding dress planning mode. The excitement!

