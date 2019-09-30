Meghan Markle just debuted a new pair of BRIGHT shoes while on a visit to Johannesburg Adds to basket...

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Monday afternoon for a visit to an art studio in Johannesburg to see the work of contemporary artist James Delaney in Victoria Yards, a place for artisans and craftspeople to great, share and work. Naturally, Meghan dressed perfectly for the occasion - proving that the nautical dress never goes out of style. She opted for a dress from Aritzia's in-house label, Wilfred, and teamed the practical frock with a pair of colour pop Everlane 'Editor' shoes which looked comfy enough to walk around and view the work. She couldn't be teetering around in heels now, could she?

These are a new pair of shoes for stylish Meghan - she already has the £129 pair in beige, but now she's the proud owner of this cheerful hue which is called the 'Persimmon' colour. And what's more, there's even more to choose from. If Meghan wants to add to her growing collection, she could go for mustard, black, or rose pink.

The Everlane website states: "This slingback flat features a sharp, pointed toe and a low vamp - perfect for getting every look on point."

We concur.

Mum-of-one Meghan certainly knows how to put an ethical brand on the map. The 100 per cent Italian suede casual flats are made in Lastra a Signa in Italy, which is located in Florence. This factory has just 18 employees and is known worldwide for perfect craftsmanship - they create shoes for some of the most forward brands in fashion today.

The site states: "Our Florence-based factory opened in 1968 with a goal of making the highest quality, 100 per cent Italian women’s shoes on the market. Nearly half a century later, they’ve stayed true to their promise, and they operate out of the same building under the same ethos."

What's more, the factory regularly donates to a number of charities, including ones for workers’ children, Down’s Syndrome, and a local theatre (where one of the stitchers is a local actress).

