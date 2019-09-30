Meghan Markle's secret engagement in Johannesburg on royal tour REVEALED The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a navy dress

The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted carrying out a secret engagement in Johannesburg on Monday. Meghan, 38, viewed the work of contemporary artist James Delaney in Victoria Yards, a place for artisans and crafts people to share and work.

The painter shared four photos of the Duchess on his Twitter account, as well as behind-the-scenes clips of the VIP visit on his Instagram stories, and it looks like she got to meet a special acquaintance too, in the form of James' dog, Pablo.

Meghan looked gorgeous in a navy button-up midi dress by Canadian fashion label Aritizia with a pair of orange slingbacks by Everlane for her visit.

Details of the engagement have been revealed on Sussex Royal's Instagram, with four new photos of the Duchess meeting children, sculpters and designers. The caption read: "It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley." The Duchess was also given a pair of jeans by a denim designer, who founded eponymous brand Tshepo.

Meghan met denim designer Tshepo

In a tweet he said: "About 4 weeks ago I got a call from the British embassy. The Duchess of Sussex placed an order for a pair of jeans and today she came to collect them personally...

"Suprised her with a pair of dungarees for Archie and the rest is history."

Baby Archie wasn't with Meghan on this occasion and husband Harry has been carrying out engagements in Botswana, Angola and Malawi since Thursday. The trio will be reunited on Tuesday when he flies to Johannesburg for the final two days of the royal tour.

