Princess Eugenie glams up her simple black dress with one major accessory

It was a busy day for Princess Eugenie on Monday! The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew looked incredible as she had a busy day of meetings for her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective. Posing in a snap with her partner Julie de Boinville in New York City, the 29-year-old stunned in a simple black midi dress, black high heels and a dazzling amber toned handbag that had gentle colour pop vibes of blue and a gold chain strap. With her hair teased in a bouffant bouncy blow-dry, the royal never looked better.

Eugenie amped up her dress with a statement bag

We last saw the royal at the weekend, running errands in London. Sticking to the royal rule of recycling, she donned a black lace mini-dress by high street fave Whistles that she first wore it back in March when she visited Windsor Castle's wedding dress exhibition. Eugenie - who will soon be celebrating her one year wedding anniversary to husband Jack Brooksbank - was snapped walking and chatting on her phone. Accessorising to perfection, she added a pair of boots by Chloe and wore her hair in a relaxed messy bun.

Eugenie has been celebrating her sister Princess Beatrice's engagement announcement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi which came last week. Eugenie actually broke the news on Instagram, with a series of loved-up shots of the pair, which she had taken herself.

Buckingham Palace released an accompanying statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course." We can't wait - another royal wedding!

