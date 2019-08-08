Princess Beatrice's fancy silk skirt just went in the sale - and is selling like hotcakes Bargain!

Last month, Princess Beatrice had us reeling over a stunning skirt she wore during date night with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The daughter of Prince Andrew celebrated the launch of Lenny Kravitz's 'Assemblage' photography exhibition in London, and wore a black camisole, matching blazer and a beautiful amber-toned, silk skirt which came from luxury high street store Reiss. The cinnamon-coloured number originally retailed at £135, but we have the best news. Not only has it gone down to £65 in the brand's mid-season sale, but ALL sizes are available to buy. Hooray! But for how long? How knows. Styling is key, and the Princess finished her look with black high heels, and a black mock croc bag with her initials bared on the front in gold.

Beatrice's skirt went into the sale and we need it!

Beatrice has just celebrated her 31st birthday and on the day, her little sister Princess Eugenie revealed the sweet nickname she calls her sibling. The royal shared an unseen selfie of the pair and wrote: "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister... Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx." How lovely is that?

£65, Reiss

It is thought that the redhead is known as 'B' to her friends - and she often sports fashion accessories featuring the letter.

At Eugenie's wedding, Beatrice wore a bumble bee brooch - thought to be a nod to her nickname

Last year, the royal was snapped leaving trendy Avra restaurant in Los Angeles, wearing a black dress which she teamed with an eye-catching tassel-trimmed cape and she carried a fabulous statement clutch bag which displayed an embroidered 'B' on the front.

At Eugenie's wedding in October, Maid of Honour Beatrice accessorised her purple Ralph & Russo with a gold brooch on her lapel, in the shape of a bumblebee - how fitting! According to some wedding experts though, the insect is often featured in wedding details because they can represent love, growth, family, and nurturing.

