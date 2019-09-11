Princess Eugenie shocks in a sharp black suit at New York Fashion Week Prince Andrew's daughter is looking SO chic...

We all know that the royal family are a very stylish set, and Princess Eugenie proved just how chic she really is on Tuesday, as she made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week. The 29-year-old - who will soon be celebrating her wedding anniversary - headed to good friend Misha Nonoo's pop up store in Soho. We loved her sleek outfit - the daughter of Prince Andrew wore a black tailored suit, which she paired with black strappy sandals and a red and black floral top. With her hair tied back and fresh makeup, the royal looked in great spirits as she was pictured at the store.

Princess Eugenie saw Misha Nonoo at NYFW

Princess Beatrice's younger sister joined a whole host of guests including supermodel Karlie Kloss at the launch. Misha's pop up shop will run for four months, and it enables customers to pick their clothes in the showroom and and have them directly shipped afterwards.

MORE: Autumn wedding inspiration from Princess Eugenie, Mandy Moore, Amal Clooney & more

It's going to be a busy month for the designer. Misha has teamed up with the Duchess of Sussex to create a capsule collection of women’s workwear, which will hit stores in September. Every item sold will benefit Smart Works, one of the royal's patronages, which helps support women who are trying to find employment. Meghan wrote in British Vogue: "When you walk into a Smart Works space, you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes."

READ: Princess Eugenie is fabulous in floral dress with thigh-high split at Westminster Abbey

So Meghan reached out to Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and Misha, and asked if they would be willing to help her design clothing that had “more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.” The range drops 12 September, and we can't wait to see it!