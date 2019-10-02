Princess Eugenie just made us fall in love with Peter Pan collars all over again Eugenie looked as stylish as ever at The Dior Sessions book launch in London on Tuesday evening

Princess Eugenie stepped out on Tuesday evening to attend the book launch of The Dior Sessions, and gave us serious outfit envy in the process. The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson turned heads in a black mini dress, which cinched in at the waist with a pleated skirt and contrasting white Peter Pan collar – giving her look some major fashion credentials. Eugenie styled her outfit with a pair of black ankle boots and an autumnal handbag with a gold chain strap. The royal styled her hair in a side parting and a Chelsea blowdry – also a favourite hair look of the Duchess of Cambridge. Beauty-wise, Eugenie opted for a natural makeup look, with a glowy base, smoky eyeliner and a pop of pink lipstick.

Princess Eugenie looked stunning in a Peter Pan collar dress at The Dior Sessions book launch

Eugenie was joined by members of her family as well as fashion royalty at the London event, held at the Dior store in the capital. Sarah Ferguson and newly-engaged Princess Beatrice were also in attendance, as was Kate Moss, who was there to support her boyfriend, fashion photographer Nikolai Von Bismarck. This was the first time that Eugenie had been seen out since her sister's engagement announcement on Thursday. Buckingham Palace revealed that Edoardo had proposed to the Princess while away in Italy at the beginning of September in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020." For the romantic Italian engagement, the 36-year-old businessman got down on one knee at sunset at the Le Sirenuse Hotel on the Amalfi Coast.

Eugenie with Kate Moss' boyfriend, fashion photographer Nikolai Von Bismarck

The royal's family are all delighted for her, and Eugenie even took her engagement photos. She shared the happy news on Instagram by sharing a series of loved-up photos of the couple, showcasing Beatrice's engagement ring, and wrote in the caption: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. [Picture taken] by me!!" She added: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

