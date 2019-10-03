Monsoon's teal pleated dress looks mighty like Kate Middleton's latest fancy frock The wife of Prince William looked incredible in her new gown....

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely stunning on Wednesday, as she attended a special event hosted by His Highness Aga Khan at the Aga Khan Centre. Looking as stylish as ever, she rocked a beautiful teal cocktail dress by ARoss Girl, matching green earrings by Zeen and elegant green high heels. The dress cost £577 and has since sold out on Net-A-Porter. It was maxi in length, came tied with a waist belt and had voluminous sleeves which were gathered at the cuffs. Stunning, right? Well, we've found an incredible lookalike from Monsoon. The 'Dahlia' full-pleated maxi dress is made is the same shade, the same cut and comes with a black ribbon at the waist. Perfect for a party or posh event, it costs £110 and we think it would be fabulous for Christmas.

Kate wore a dress by ARoss Girl

Mother-of-three Kate isn't the only royal that enjoys the A Ross Girl label. Back in 2018, the Countess of Wessex was in New York City at a conference, rocking a pea green dress by the brand.

The 'Brooke' dress - which was priced at £550 - had a lovely round neck with a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. It came with an eye-catching sash belt just like Kate's, which she tied in a bow at the waist.

It's fitting that Kate, 37, has picked a designer loved by Sophie. Fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail that Sophie often buys her pieces, but also picks up a little extra something for her royal relative. Donna explained: "She [Sophie] got our [£295] black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'" Who would have thought it, eh?

