The Duchess of Cornwall's favourite handbag comes in NINETEEN different colours And Prince Charles's wife has two of them…

We've said it before, and we'll say it again - the Duchess of Cornwall really does have a remarkable handbag collection. The wife of Prince Charles owns a true fleet of arm candy - from snazzy totes to chic holdalls, and they are worth a pretty penny, too. But there's one bag that she carries on repeat and that's the 'Mini Venice' which is by DeMellier. The cute little bag is practical yet stylish. Made in luxurious calf leather, it's lightweight and can be worn over the shoulder, cross-body or carried by its ladylike handle (which is what Camilla usually does.) The 71-year-old first wore the design in a racing green tone in 2018 and it goes perfectly with her tailored coats and jackets.

Camilla loves the DeMellier handbag - she has it in cream...

Once the summer came however, we were delighted to see she picked the same shape - but in a pretty blush pink. Debuting the design last month, Camilla was spotted enjoying the sunshine at the 50th anniversary of Ginsters bakery in Callington, and the bag complimented her pastel blue frock perfectly.

...And green!

We've since discovered that the brand makes this very bag in a further nineteen colours, from red and burgundy to black and navy blue and there's even a version which features stripes. One for Camilla's Christmas present maybe, Charles?

£295, DeMellier

The Duchess of Sussex also has Camilla's bag in green too! Meghan first rocked the tote back in January 2018, on an official visit to Cardiff.

The Duchess of Sussex has the same bag as Camilla

The mother-of-one wore a smart black jacket by Stella McCartney and a matching scarf, while wearing trousers by Welsh brand Hieut Denim, and a pair of black velvet heeled boots.

We wonder if the Camilla and Meghan share fashion items? After all, the royals are all about outfit repeating!

