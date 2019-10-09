Princess Eugenie is stunning in glam mini dress for night out in London The royal has worn the Sandro dress twice before.

We all love a fashion item that can be recycled for different occasions, especially royals whose fashion choices are continuously scrutinised by the public. Princess Eugenie did exactly that on Tuesday night when she stepped out in a beautiful blue silk dress which she has worn not once, but twice before in 2018 - that proves it's a staple!

Photo credit: Backgrid

For an evening in Mayfair, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked effortlessly glam in the blue dress by Sandro which featured cream leopards printed across it, flared sleeves and nipped in at the waist. She kept warm by pairing the fit-and-flare mini dress with black tights, knee-high boots and a midi camel jacket. Eugenie's statement handbag brought her entire look together, incorporating all three colours of black, brown and blue. She really nailed the colourful autumn style - who said colder months require an all-black wardrobe?

Photo credit: Backgrid

Eugenie ensured all the attention was on her dress by keeping the rest of her look simple and relaxed. Her red hair was pulled back from her face in her usual side parting, and she sported subtle brown eyeliner and glossy lips.

While the 29-year-old opted for a similar outfit back in March 2018, including a camel coat and boots, she styled the dress very differently to present the award for the Oscar's Book Prize 2018. Held in May, the royal wowed fans by teaming it with bare legs, suede navy blue heels and dainty gold jewellery, alongside a sleek and straight hairstyle.

And it isn't just this dress and coat that she loves from the French label. Other Sandro items she has been pictured in include a houndstooth coat during a visit to Windsor Castle and a nude midi dress to the Buckingham Palace garden party. Eugenie previously told Harper's Bazaar of her love of high street stores, stating: "I wear a dress and boots to work. I've started wearing high heels, which is so grown-up. But they're painful by the end of the day. I look at people wearing heels in movies and I'm like, 'How do they do that?' For clothes, I love Sandro and Maje. Zara is great for work, and bits from Topshop."

