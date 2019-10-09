Prince Harry shares look inside Princess Eugenie's Kensington Palace cottage Princess Eugenie lives in Ivy Cottage with Jack Brooksbank

Prince Harry has given fans an inside peek at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's marital home in a new video for World Mental Health Week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex teased a collaboration with Ed Sheeran that is launching on Thursday in an Instagram video, writing: "Coming soon… @teddysphotos #WMHD."

The video shows Ed arriving at the front door and ringing the doorbell – which plays God Save The Queen – before Prince Harry answers. While at first glimpse the property could be mistaken for Prince Harry and Meghan's new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, it actually appears to have been filmed at Kensington Palace – specifically Ivy Cottage, where Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack have lived for the past year. The front door is one tell-tale sign - as it was previously pictured by Lord Snowdon in 1999 - and has the same white door with glass window.

Prince Harry has shared a peek inside Princess Eugenie's home

A black-and-white official portrait from the couple's wedding hangs on the wall in the hallway, showing Eugenie and Jack sat in the carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel. There is a fireplace in the hallway, while a doorway leads through to a lounge, where there is a sofa lined with orange cushions, and candles on display on a shelf.

RELATED: Where does the royal family live?

The video was filmed at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace

The clip marks the first time we have seen inside Ivy Cottage, which has been home to Prince Harry's cousin since 2018. The three-bedroom cottage is located across a small courtyard from Nottingham Cottage, the home that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to share.

STORY: A rare peek at Prince Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage decor

The exterior of Ivy Cottage © Snowdon / Camera Press

Princess Eugenie previously lived at St James' Palace with her sister Princess Beatrice, but moved in after announcing her engagement in 2018. It appears she has quickly put her own stamp on the property by displaying personal wedding photos and decorations in the home, which was once home to Mr Mole, Maintenance Manager at Kensington Palace, for over 21 years.

Princess Eugenie's wedding portrait is on display in the hallway

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar about her former home in St James's Palace, Eugenie described how she decorated her room. She told the magazine: “My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken. Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there’s one Papa took of Balmoral Castle. I’ve got a lot of art that needs to be put on the walls. And there are shoes everywhere.”

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.