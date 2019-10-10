Sarah Ferguson dresses to impress at Street Child event with daughter Princess Eugenie We loved Sarah's elegant look

Sarah, Duchess of York looked stunning in a cream coat and navy dress at a charity event in London on Thursday. The former wife of Prince Andrew attended an afternoon tea at London's prestigious Claridge's hotel with her daughter Princess Eugenie. The mother and daughter event was held in aid of the Street Child charity who partnered with HELLO! for the occasion to mark the International Day of the Girl. Sarah looked fabulous in the chic coat which she teamed with a sophisticated shift dress and heels of a similar shade. She looked radiant as she smiled for photographers alongside Eugenie.

Sarah went for a glamorous beauty look, wearing her hair in a half-up half-down chignon style which suited her outfit perfectly. Makeup-wise, the mother-of-two kept added a sweep of blush to her cheeks, full lashes and some grey eyeshadow.

Sarah, Duchess of York with HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon

The tea involved a panel discussion with inspirational women to raise awareness and funds to support the work Street Child is doing with vulnerable girls across the globe to ensure they have the opportunity of an education. The theme was “Creating change to empower women and girls around the world”. Also in attendance were Rachel Riley, Binky Felstead, and Jo Mallone.

Sarah posted a message about the charity on her Instagram page earlier in the day. She wrote: "125 million children worldwide are not in education and are being left behind. We need to close the gap! Today marks the launch of @streetchilduk #MindTheGap appeal - give before 4th January and all public donations will be doubled by the UK government. Together we can help more children into education."

HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon co-hosted the special ‘Mother and Daughter’ afternoon tea with Street Child UK. Make sure you catch the full exclusive in the next issue of HELLO!, out Monday.