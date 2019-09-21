Sarah Ferguson steals the show in black silk gown as she attends special charity event The Duchess of York showed her support for the British Heart Foundation

While her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are currently enjoying a break in Rome, Italy, to attend the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess – Sarah, Duchess of York, opted to lend her support to the British Heart Foundation instead by attending their Heart Hero Awards, which aims to recognise individuals who devote "much of their time and energy to help beat heart and circulatory disease", at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London.

The 59-year-old certainly knows how to make an entrance and looked gorgeous in a floor-length silk black gown, which featured a jewel-encrusted strap above her waist. In a touching tribute to the foundation, Sarah also wore a red headband in her hair, which had been styled with a chic blow-dry. Another sweet touch were the black loafers she added which were embossed with a big red heart. The Duchess was joined at the ceremony, which was hosted by Vernon Kay, by England football legend Glenn Hoddle, model Penny Lancaster and presenter Gaby Roslin.

Sarah looked gorgeous in her simple black gown

While Sarah was supporting a cause much closer to home, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie supported their close friend Misha, who is celebrating her wedding over the weekend. On Friday evening, a star-studded crowd gathered at Villa Aurelia to watch the bride and groom exchange vows. The sunset ceremony was followed by a gala dinner and a dance. The lavish 17th-century villa boasts breath-taking views across Rome from its gardens.

Sarah lent her support to an important cause

The dress code stated women wear full-length dresses and men dress in tuxedos for the star-studded nuptials. Stars on the guest list included Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, singer Katy Perry and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom and of course the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who looked sensational in a sophisticated black Valentino dress complete with sheer detailing and ballooned sleeves.

