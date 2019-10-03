Sarah Ferguson wears TWO super glam outfits in one evening Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother does a quick change...

The Duchess of York had two engagements in one evening on Tuesday, and had to hot-step over London to get to them! First up was a very swanky book launch with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. The event was hosted by Kim Jones - Dior men’s artistic director - and photographer Nikolai von Bismarck and took place at Dior’s New Bond Street flagship for the book The Dior Sessions. Sarah looked fantastic, wearing a silky black structured blazer, a floaty skirt, tights and Chanel quilted pumps. The 59-year-old wore her hair in a half up, half-down style which was tightly curled. The soiree was quite the bash which had a first-rate guest list, including Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, Naomi Campbell, Lady Mary Charteris, Stephen Jones, Jade Jagger and Noomi Rapace.

Later that evening, Sarah then headed to BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala at The Roundhouse and changed into a stunning regal red dress by Tiziana Rocca. The sleeveless design had a long, maxi skirt and delicate ruching at the waist. She added contrasting black high heels, a glittery clutch bag and a pair of ruby-encrusted earrings.

At the event, Sarah spoke about her sheer delight over her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice's engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Speaking to reporters about the happy news, the 59-year-old stated: "I cried – again!" The Duchess went on to reveal her emotional reaction was "tears of mother's joy."

Sarah - who was married to Prince Andrew - initially revealed her happiness on her Twitter page when the news was first announced last week. The mum-of-two posted a picture of her eldest daughter and her husband-to-be, as well as a picture of the Princess's gorgeous ring. Sarah wrote: "I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law." So lovely! And we can't wait for the wedding...

