Kate Middleton nails autumn chic on visit to breathtaking national park in Pakistan The royal was stunning in the skirt and jacket combo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their royal tour of Pakistan on Wednesday, beginning the day with a visit to the beautiful Hindu Kush mountain range, a few miles from the Afghan border. The couple visited the same Chitral district of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, which William's late mother Princess Diana travelled to during her 1991 solo tour of the country.

Kate looked incredible in her autumnal outfit

Duchess Kate looked stunning as ever, wearing a midi brown skirt, a brown jacket, her Really Wild waistcoat and a pair of trusty boots.

The royal couple spent time walking around the tip of a glacier to witness the effects of climate change on the natural phenomena and shine a light on the consequences of global warming, Kensington Palace said.

The melting glaciers have caused severe flash flooding in the region, which has affected a nearby village; in 2015, heavy flooding destroyed buildings and farmland there and William and Kate are to visit this village following their tour of the glacier.

Royal fans have been following the Duchess' tour with interest, always keen to see the mum-of-three's daily outfits.

Kate looked chic in her Chitral Scouts' elite corps wear

Her latest look was fitting for the morning's outdoor activities – chic yet practical. The royal accessorised with some pretty gold dangly earrings and a shawl.

For her beauty look, Kate kept things natural, accentuating her eyes with some brown eyeshadow and a thick coat of mascara. She added her usual sweep of blush to her cheekbones and chose a pink hue for her lips. The royal wore her brunette locks in a half-up, half-down style.

On Monday, Kate visited a school in central Islamabad wearing a periwinkle kurta - a loose collarless shirt worn in many regions of South Asia - with hand-embroidered detailing, which she teamed with matching trousers, and a scarf, all created by local designer Maheen Khan. The Duchess' suede low-block shoes were by New Look, costing just £23.99.

