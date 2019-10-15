Kate Middleton's GLITTERING fashion moment of the royal tour in green Jenny Packham gown The wife of Prince William dazzles in show-stopping frock

WOW! The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops on Tuesday evening as she attended a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in a dazzling green gown. Floor-length and fabulous, Kate stole the show in her sequined dress, which had billowing sleeves gathered at the cuffs. Kate's famous mane was teased into a half-up, half down style and she sported a flawless face of subtle makeup. Prince William look very suave in a coordinating dark green Sherwani by Naushemian. Mother-of-two Kate has embraced Pakistan's national colour of green, and doesn't it suit her?We also love her shoulder-grazing earrings.

Kate stole the show in Jenny Packham

Kate's show-stopping dress was by Jenny Packham - a label the mother-of-three often turns to. This is the second show-stopping number she has worn on this trip so far.

On Monday evening, fresh from her flight on the RAF Voyager aircraft, the royal greeted local officials and Britain’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew in a turquoise shalwar kameez - a traditional dress and trousers combination, during the meet and greet at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan, in Rawalpindi. It was designed by Catherine Walker.

Tuesday has proved such a busy day for the royal, full of some very chic outfits indeed. Earlier, the Duke and Duchess were pictured with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Kate once again looked beyond stylish in some crisp white trousers by Maheen Khan and a tunic by one of her favourite high-end designer brand's Catherine Walker. As always, her accesosry game was strong; she added a scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Zeen. Many royal fans notes that her signature bouncy blowdry had been switched up - she rocked a funky half-up, half down style that was secured at the back. Stunning!

